Trump’s Hilarious Reaction To RFK Jr. Sneezing

You’d think the irony of our Health and Human Services Secretary sneezing during a press conference with Pfizer would be funny enough—but it was President Trump who delivered the real comic relief.

During a presidential press conference on Tuesday, President Trump took a moment to give a ‘gesundheit’ after RFK Jr. sneezed while he was speaking.

Trump was answering a question about prescription drugs when RFK Jr. sneezed from behind him. After ‘blessing Bobby,’ the president took a mmoent to joke “I hope I didn’t catch COVID just then!”

The Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was also at the press conference so naturally Trump poked fun. “He’s got Paxlovid, give me a Paxlovid immediately!”

Watch the full light-hearted moment here: