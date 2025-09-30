Listen Live
Politics

Trump’s Hilarious Reaction To RFK Jr. Sneezing

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

You’d think the irony of our Health and Human Services Secretary sneezing during a press conference with Pfizer would be funny enough—but it was President Trump who delivered the real comic relief.

During a presidential press conference on Tuesday, President Trump took a moment to give a ‘gesundheit’ after RFK Jr. sneezed while he was speaking.

Trump was answering a question about prescription drugs when RFK Jr. sneezed from behind him. After ‘blessing Bobby,’ the president took a mmoent to joke “I hope I didn’t catch COVID just then!”

The Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was also at the press conference so naturally Trump poked fun. “He’s got Paxlovid, give me a Paxlovid immediately!”

Watch the full light-hearted moment here:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Brittany Fortinberry Mugshot
Local News

47 Charges for Ex-Martinsville Teacher After New Victim Comes Forward

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close