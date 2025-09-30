Trump’s Hilarious Reaction To RFK Jr. Sneezing
You’d think the irony of our Health and Human Services Secretary sneezing during a press conference with Pfizer would be funny enough—but it was President Trump who delivered the real comic relief.
During a presidential press conference on Tuesday, President Trump took a moment to give a ‘gesundheit’ after RFK Jr. sneezed while he was speaking.
Trump was answering a question about prescription drugs when RFK Jr. sneezed from behind him. After ‘blessing Bobby,’ the president took a mmoent to joke “I hope I didn’t catch COVID just then!”
The Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was also at the press conference so naturally Trump poked fun. “He’s got Paxlovid, give me a Paxlovid immediately!”
Watch the full light-hearted moment here:
- Evansville Police: Man Tried to Eat Drugs During Traffic Stop
- Indy Shooting Leads to Chase, Four Arrests, and One Injury
- IMPD: Shooting on Indy’s West Side Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
- Caitlin Clark Mentioned In Speech Condemning Actions of WNBA Commissioner
- Data Center Rezoning Proposal Passes Morgan County Plan Commission