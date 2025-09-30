Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Employees at OneAmerica Financial in Indianapolis will work from home Tuesday after safety concerns closed the company’s offices.

Zach Osowski, OneAmerica’s media and external communications manager, did not provide details about the concerns but said they were first reported Monday evening.

“In an abundance of caution and concern for our employees, the OneAmerica Financial office in the OneAmerica Tower will be closed Tuesday,” Osowski told WISH-TV.

He added that employees will work remotely and business operations continue as usual. “We’re working with IMPD and following safety protocols to investigate this issue,” he said.