Colts Show Support for Adonai Mitchell After His Mistakes vs Rams

Published on September 29, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts say they still have faith in wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, even after he fumbled the ball in the end zone against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“It’s hard to explain that situation. We got a lot of faith in AD. This is a bump in the road for him. He’s gonna bounce back and we have a lot of confidence in his abilities,” said Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen after the team’s 27-20 loss to the Rams.

Mitchell said he was shocked that he did that and even had trouble processing it after it happened.

“The whole play happened because of me. The only way I’m going to be able to get forward is to grow as a player and as a person,” said Mitchell.

He also said what he did on Sunday “just can’t happen.” His quarterback, Daniel Jones, said both he and the team will support Mitchell.

“He hurts with that, but he’ll bounce back. He’s a hard-working guy. He’s in there every day grinding. We all have a lot of faith in AD,” said Jones.

Mitchell also committed a holding penalty in the fourth quarter on a play where running back Jonathan Taylor scored a touchdown. The touchdown was wiped off the board because of the penalty.

Mitchell caught 23 passes for 312 yards in 2024. In the loss to the Rams, he had three receptions for 96 yards.

The next game for the Colts is October 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

