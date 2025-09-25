Trump Replaces Biden’s Picture in White House w/ ‘Auto Pen’

They say an elephant never forgets.

President Trump has done a little redecorating along the “Presidential Walk of Fame” outside the West Wing of the White House.

Margo Martin, special assistant to the president and communications adviser shared a new update to the White House’s display of presidential portraits. Martin’s video pans down a line of black and white portraits of past presidents hung in a hallway of the White House. The camera seems to linger where President Joe Biden’s picture should be and instead, we see he has been replaced with a picture of an autopen.

The president has criticized Biden’s use of an autopen while in office. In June, Trump ordered an investigation into the matter, citing the former president’s ‘cognitive decline’ in a memorandum.

Several weeks ago, Trump was even transparent about his plans to replace Biden’s picture. He told The Daily Caller that he was planning on “putting up a picture of the autopen” in place of Joe.

Whether you love him or loathe him, one thing’s certain: he delivers on his promises, especially when a personal grudge is involved.