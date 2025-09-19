Indiana Governor Sends Warning to Teachers Who Celebrate Political Violence

Source: (PHOTO: Senator Mike Braun)

STATEWIDE — Indiana Governor Mike Braun talked about the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the disturbing comments that followed on social media on Wednesday.

Braun began by acknowledging the crucial role teachers play in society and the high standard to which they are held. He said that while most Indiana teachers meet these expectations, a few have recently fallen short.

Braun’s message highlighted that political disagreements, while natural, should never escalate to violence. He condemned the “horrific tragedy” of Kirk’s killing and the celebratory or inciting comments that have been circulating on social media in its wake.

Governor Braun affirmed his support for the First Amendment but drew a clear line, saying that calls for political violence are not protected speech and will not be tolerated. In response to these concerns, he said the Secretary of Education’s office will be reviewing reported statements from K-12 teachers and administrators. The office has the right to suspend or even revoke the licenses of those found to have made statements celebrating or encouraging political violence.