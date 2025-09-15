Cignetti’s Hoosiers Prepare for Big Ten Opener Against Illinois

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University Hoosiers are 3-0 after defeating Indiana State University 73-0 this past Friday. Following the win, IU Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti expressed his satisfaction with the team’s progress as they prepare for their Big Ten opener against Illinois.

Running back Lee Beebe Jr. sustained a season-ending non-contact knee injury during the second half on Friday. Cignetti says Khobie Martin can step into a larger role in the backfield, praising him for his strong play.

Cignetti says he has respect for Illinois and Head Coach Bret Bielema. “They’re a really good football team, got a lot of good players, a lot of veteran players,” he said.

The Hoosiers will host the Fighting Illini Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.