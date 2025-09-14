Listen Live
Late-Summer Heat Returns to Indiana

Published on September 14, 2025

NWS: Warm and Dry
Source: NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Indiana received some much-needed rain over the weekend, which helped keep temperatures cooler on Saturday. However, it’s expected to be hot for mid-September.

“We could see temperatures around 90, maybe into the low 90s through the first half of the week,” Mike Ryan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says.

Ryan says temperatures will start to slide back into at the end of the work week. “They’ll be in the mid 80s by Friday and then drop back closer to 80 by Saturday as a front comes back down into the area.”

But from now through Thursday, he says, “Expect mid to upper 80s, potentially lower 90s for highs. It’s going to be warm, dry, and that’s really the big story for the week.”

The chance for showers and storms may increase on Friday in the afternoon and into Saturday.

“That’s with a front coming down into the area,” Ryan explains. “That’s what will help give the state a little bit of relief from the hotter temperatures during the first half of the week.”

Until then, skies will be mostly sunny. Ryan says the hottest days will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with most of Central Indiana seeing highs near 90 or in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Ryan notes that it has been a little while since Indiana has experienced temperatures like these. “We haven’t had temperatures like this in three to four weeks,” he says. “It may take some time for some sensitive groups to get a little bit more acclimated to the potential heat that is expected for Indiana.”

He urges you to take breaks, get in the shade, and drink plenty of water.

