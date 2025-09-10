Johnson County Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.–A 15-year-old girl from Johnson County went missing early Wednesday morning. Her name is Tammy “Annabella” Gonzales.

“At around 3 am, we believe should took some cash from Mom and took and Uber to the Anderson area,” said Detective Sergeant Andrew Gordon with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gordon says they have been working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on the case.

“We sent them to where she was dropped off and she was not there. According to the mother, Tammy may possibly be with another runaway. She wanted her mom to let this runaway come stay with them and mom told her ‘no’. She believes that she is accompanying another runaway juvenile, but the mom did not know the name of the other juvenile,” said Gordon.

According to Gordon, the last time the mother saw Tammy was around midnight, but the Uber ride was around 3:18 am. They also went to the residence in Madison County, but Tammy was not there.

“The mother believes that it may be a relative of the runaway that lives at that address,” said Gordon.

Tammy is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and straight brown shoulder-length hair. Gonzales was wearing a black jacket with stone studs and black leggings when she was last seen.

If you have any information about Tammy’s whereabouts, please contact Johnson County Dispatch: 317-346-6336 or the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 317-346-4654.