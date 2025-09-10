Fishers Gym Empowers Women with Self-Defense Skills

Source: Johnette Cruz / KruFit

FISHERS, IN – Following the recent attacks in the Indianapolis area, specifically to women on the Monon Trail, a local gym is empowering women with the skills and confidence to protect themselves.

KruFit, a martial arts gym in Fishers, is gaining a reputation for its inclusive and empowering approach, led by its female owner and head coach, Jamie Bradley.

KruFit stands out as one of only five female-owned Muay Thai gyms in the U.S. Bradley’s journey to opening her own gym is a testament to her dedication and unique perspective. After starting Muay Thai in 2005 as a way to get healthy, she lost over 100 pounds and became a competitive fighter, winning a championship belt. Despite her initial hesitation, mentors pushed her to coach and eventually open her own gym, recognizing the value of a woman’s perspective in combat sports.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I don’t think men want to learn from a woman,” Bradley recalled saying. Her mentors, however, knew she had a unique gift. Since opening in 2018, KruFit has grown exponentially, attracting a large female demographic and creating a welcoming community for everyone.

Bradley emphasizes that self-defense is about more than just physical fighting. It starts with awareness and de-escalation. “The first rule is to always be aware of your surroundings and the second rule is to never let anyone get close enough to touch you,” she says.

She shared some crucial self-defense tips for women:

Situational Awareness: Predators often target those who appear distracted or unaware. Put your phone away, pay attention to your surroundings, and make eye contact with people you pass. As Bradley puts it, “I see you. I’m speaking to you, human to human.” This signals to a potential attacker that you are not an easy target. Trust Your Instincts: If a situation feels off, it probably is. Don’t dismiss that gut feeling. Bradley advises that trusting your instincts can help you avoid dangerous situations before they even escalate. Use Your Voice: Be loud and assertive. Using a commanding voice to say, “Stop! Don’t get any closer,” can be a powerful deterrent and may draw the attention of others. Fight to Escape: The goal of a physical altercation is not to win, but to create enough time to get away. “I only want to strike enough to buy me time to get away,” Bradley states. Never Be Moved: This is the most critical rule. If an attacker attempts to move you from one location to another, fight with everything you have. Statistically, the chance of survival drastically decreases once you’ve been moved.

Bradley’s gym offers a safe space where women can learn practical, life-saving skills. One of her students recently put her training into action on the Monon Trail, scaring off a male who approached her by jumping into a fighting stance. The incident proves the power of self-defense training in real-world situations.

KruFit’s programs, including Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and boxing, are all designed to teach practical skills while building confidence and a strong community. You can view full details at: https://krufit.com/

Listen to the full interview here: https://omny.fm/shows/wibc-flash-briefing-1/krufit-self-defense-gym-with-owner-jamie-bradley