Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

Source: Diego Morales / SOSDiegoMorales/X

Tony Katz:

Allow me on the subject of Micah Beckwith, if he doesn’t know this, allow me, his political career is over. Stop thinking you’re going to be able to run for governor. That’s not going to happen. Stop thinking you’re going to win in a governor’s race. That’s not going to happen. And I’m telling you right now, after this insanity of these brash statements that you then fall apart on because you haven’t thought them through and you haven’t asked yourself what it means if you run for governor and I feel that there’s no candidate to properly take you on, I’ll run for governor Micah Beckwith, sorry. I don’t know you as and you know, I’ve never really hung out with you. One event where I was sitting next to you with Americans For Prosperity a few years ago you seemed nice enough. Everything else I know is your run for Lieutenant governor, the work you put in there, and then your times on this show which didn’t go great for you, sir, and now your post about the Haitian community, about how you met with Haitian pastors in Marion County.

Lieutenant Governor back with a lot of play because it was Wait a second, I thought, I thought we were standing firm against the illegal immigration? What exactly are we talking about here? And just because somebody wants asylum, do they believe in the nation? Are they going to follow our laws? Are they actually interested in being Americans? It’s our job to open up to people who don’t believe in our way of life and actually work proactively against it. Not saying that they would but asking the question of where is the standard that you claim to hold, Lieutenant Governor, and if you believe this so much that these people are such good people you believe in your conversation. Why did you delete the tweet? No, Lieutenant Governor, here’s what happened. You believe that you’re smarter than the room. You believed this when you posted going back to… this goes back to April talking about how the 3/5th’s compromise regarding the Constitution was a great move.

You thought you were smarter than the room in engaging the conversation in a flip glib way. You weren’t. You still thought you were. But then again, that’s when you were saying, “hey, I’m not really interested in governing, I’m interested in a podcast.” That’s the podcast has become the porn career for people who don’t have a face for only fans, or a body for only fans, or limberness for only fans. Basically for people who are not gonna be on Only Fans. That’s what the podcast has become. You failed to engage properly. You failed to think before you spoke. You then made a video explaining yourself in your way too tight jeans while you’re swinging your leg. You remember that video, he’s swinging his leg like you’re a child.

