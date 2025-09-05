Listen Live
Stephanie White Discusses Caitlin Clark’s Season-Ending Decision

Published on September 5, 2025

Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White Discusses Caitlin Clark’s Season-Ending Decision on Query & Company

Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White joined Query & Company this week to provide insight into the team’s decision to sideline star player Caitlin Clark for the remainder of the season. White emphasized that the decision was made with Clark’s long-term health and wellness in mind and was not influenced by the unavailability of other players on the roster.

“We want to make sure Caitlin’s 100% healthy and ready before she returns,” White explained. “Unfortunately, we’ve run out of time to get her to the level of readiness she needs at this point in the season.”

Clark, who has been rehabbing a groin injury sustained in July, has worked tirelessly to return to the court. However, White noted that the combination of lingering injuries and the physical demands of playoff-level basketball made it clear that prioritizing her recovery was the best course of action.

As a former player herself, White shared her perspective on the emotional toll of being sidelined. “It’s tough and frustrating when you’re putting in all the work but can’t be out there with your team,” she said. “Caitlin has great resources around her, and we’re all here to support her through this process.”

Despite the challenges, White praised the resilience of the Fever roster, which has continued to fight for a playoff spot despite losing multiple players to season-ending injuries. “This team has shown incredible toughness and adaptability,” she said. “The experience they’ve gained this season will pay dividends in the future.”

The Fever remain focused on finishing the season strong, with White confident that the adversity faced this year will help build a stronger foundation for the team moving forward.

To listen to Jake Query’s and conversation with Stephanie White, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

Stephanie White Discusses Caitlin Clark’s Season-Ending Decision  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

