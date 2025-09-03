1 Dead, Multiple Injured from 3 Overnight Shootings Around Indy

PHOTO: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and at least five others are injured from three separate shootings that broke out in areas surrounding Indianapolis Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting from Tuesday night in the 1200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Officers responded to the area on the city’s near north side just before 10 p.m. They said they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has since identified the victim as 25-year-old Isaac C. Duncan.

Police have not identified a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting. They are now working to obtain any security camera footage in the area.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Also on Tuesday night, in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis, three men were found shot just after 10 p.m. IMPD officers came to a residential area in the 3300 block of North Denny Street. The three men were spotted around a white truck with bullet holes in it.

Police said they counted more than 30 shell casings along the road. They are looking for three suspects in that shooting.

IMPD is also investigating a shooting from early Wednesday morning in Cumberland. Officers received a report from a caller at around 2:20 a.m. who said they heard around five or six shots fired in the 800 block of Belhaven Place.

According to police, two 20-year-olds, a man and a woman, were shot. They were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police suspect the shooting was targeted after shots were fired through an apartment window.

There is no description on a suspect, but the caller did tell officers they saw a white car speeding away from the scene.