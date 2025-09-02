BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K. Racist sign by white liberal prompts the billionaire to donate to the Republican candidate for Virginia Governor.

Tony Kinnett:

There are a host of polls coming out right now that matter because we’re at the end of August. August is supposed to be the most boring month in politics, and of all of the four years of a presidential term, the most boring year is supposed to be the very first year of the administration because August is right at the very beginning of the congressional campaign for the midterms. Again, every congressional campaign is about fourteen months long. That’s when some of the last decisions are made. Say, Tony, how do you know this, Well, Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa has just announced she’s not seeking reelection. The very last of those unless it’s a major emergency and it’s very out of season, comes right now. It’s supposed to be the sleepiest month of the year, and it’s just not. And the reason that it’s not is because this is when the opposition is supposed to gain enough traction that it is essentially equal with the last of the momentum from the administration in power. That’s not happening right now. You can say, well, maybe the Trump administration’s momentum has diminished lightly. Again, the way that the Trump team is handling the crime situation right now, in the illegal immigration situation. No, but the other reason that they are flunking as hard as they are, and I want to make that clear. The Democrats are now in a position where not only are they at record lows in approval rating, but they have also never been in a position like this ever, ever in which they have had such low approval ratings. But depending on the poll, you’re looking at hovering between fifteen and twenty percent in the country for the approval rating for the Democrat Party right now, according to a new Gallup poll. Never seen anything like this, neither have they. I’m sure that in Harry Enton from CNN’s next big roundup, this will be near the top of what he is discussing. The Democrat Party is currently in a poll titled American’s Satisfaction with the way things are going in the United States at this time and really one of the highest highs for Republicans since 2005, where it was in the eighties. Right now, it is seventy six percent of Republicans believe that the country is heading in a positive direction. They’re satisfied with the way things are moving right now. For the very first time in polling history that galv has run this poll at the beginning of the beginning of the century Democrats, zero percent of the entire party believe the US is heading in a positive direction? Why is that newsworthy? Just a year ago to the day, what was the one word that was echoed through every single ad for Kamala Harris, every news cycle, every analysis or pundit segment on TV, every campaign event. Three letters joy joy cometh in the morning. That was Kamala Harris thing that was joyful. It’s such a joyful campaign, so much joy. They’re trying to steal our joy. And in such a short amount of time it has gone from overwhelming euphoria to the lowest ashes one can have. And the reason it’s a zero percent like this, the reason is there’s nothing on the bench. There’s nothing for the future of the party. There’s nothing. And that comes all the way down to groups that continue to be driven off by the left, most recently black voters. So again, during the last election cycle, it was Hispanic voters that started abandoning the left, just in droves because they were treated like props. They were called Latinx. Now in a desperate attempt to cling to trans whatever in the Virginia gubernatorial election, which was a hallmark of a major cultural shift the last time Terry Mccullough versus Glenn Youngkin. Well, now we’re in a situation where things are really going from bad to worse. Well, the trans community, as it may be, is content with lashing out in general. There appears to be a targeted effort at lashing out in the most vociferous way possible to any other community that they perceive might be more important than they are. Perhaps the latest example of course being Winsome Sears in Virginia. Tyler O’Neil from The Daily Signal is joining us. He’s been covering a lot of this. Nothing says open, welcome acceptance like throwing out trans… black people don’t use my bathroom kind of signs, you know.