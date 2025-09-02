Listen Live
Newborn Found Dead in East Side Indy Park

The Indiana Department of Child Services and the Marion County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Published on September 2, 2025

Dead Baby
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – A newborn baby was found dead Monday afternoon in a wooded part of Brookside Park on the city’s east side, near Brookside Parkway South Drive and North Rural Street. The cause of death has not been determined.

The Indiana Department of Child Services and the Marion County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Robert Burns at 317-765-6096 or robert.burns@indy.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Indiana’s Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender newborns anonymously at certain locations without facing charges.

