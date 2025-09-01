Listen Live
Fever Fall to Valkyries, Clark Sits Out Again

Published on August 31, 2025

Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries
Ezra Shaw

SAN FRANCISCO, CA.–A slow start doomed the Indiana Fever (21-19) and they fell to the Golden State Valkyries (21-18) at the Chase Center Sunday night 75-63.

The Fever trailed 25-14 at the end of the first quarter and would go on to fall behind by as many as 20 points. In that first quarter, the Valkyries made seven three-pointers.

Indiana made it a seven-point game in the third quarter, with seven points from Natasha Howard and five from Kelsey Mitchell, while the Fever’s defense limited Golden State to just 11 points. Despite pulling within five points, Golden State held off every one of the Fever’s comeback attempts.

Indiana only shot 33% from the field for the game while the Valkyries shot 51%. The Fever only made 6 of their 30 three-point field goal attempts (20%) while Golden State converted 12 out of 19 (63%).

Golden State’s Iliana Rupert led all scorers with 21 points. Leading the way for the Fever was Aerial Powers with 17. Kelsey Mitchell scored 14 for Indiana.

With four games left in the regular season, the Fever remain above the playoff line in eighth place, one of four teams still jockeying for three potential postseason positions.

There is still no update on when Fever guard Caitlin Clark will return. She has missed 27 games this season (18 games with right groin strain, 5 games with a left quad strain, and 4 games with a left groin strain). She last played on July 15th.

The Fever are back in action on Tuesday night at 10 pm vs the Phoenix Mercury. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

 
 

