Listen Live
Local

Kroger Workers Approve New Contract After Rejecting Two Offers

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration, the Kroger Company logo is seen...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—Kroger employees in Central Indiana have approved a new three-year contract after months of tense negotiations. The new deal, which covers more than 8,000 members of UFCW Local 700, was ratified with 56% of the vote.

The approval follows two previous contract offers that were rejected by union members in May and July, sending union and company leaders back to the bargaining table.

UFCW Local 700 President Tracy Bartak called the new contract a significant win for members. “By sticking together in solidarity, our members were able to secure a contract that not only raises their pay, but also protects health benefits and more,” Bartak said in a statement.

The newly-ratified agreement includes several key provisions:

Retroactive pay dating back to June 1.

A $2.75 increase in top pay over the three-year term of the agreement.

Expanded health care coverage for spouses and new coverage for transplant procedures.

Increases to short-term disability pay and improvements to daily claiming to maximize hours.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close