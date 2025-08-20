Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Department Of Education Facing Off Against Transgender Insanity. Deja Vu at the Loudoun County public schools in Virginia, where two boys were punished for expressing discomfort after a female student used the boys locker room.

Tony Kinnett:

While things in Loudoun County public schools in Virginia, you know, the one where the school district made the decision to put girls in locker rooms with boys and then that turned into a very ugly sexual assault situation. While they’re at it again in the exact same fashion. The story is rapidly developing. So, we now go over to Tyler O’Neil, my colleague over at the Daily Signal, who’s been covering this brand-new press briefings coming out from the DOE.

Tyler, what is going on in Loudoun County?

Tyler O’Neil:

What is going on in Loudoun County is a question we keep coming back to, and I’m feeling a lot of deja vu right now. I mean, one of the aspects of this story, it happened in the very same school, Stonebridge High School, where that girl was molested, forced into a sex act with a boy who claimed to identify as non-binary in the girls restroom, And now we have the school district saying that two boys who complained about a girl using the men’s locker room are themselves are the ones in violation of Title IX for harassing this girl, who, of course the school refers to as a boy.

So, much transgender insanity here and all this is happening today. There was a new ruling, a notice from the Department of Education, the federal one, where the Office of Civil Rights said that Loudoun County is among the five Northern Virginia counties that are found to be in danger of “high-risk status”. All federal funds are cut off from these counties, these school districts, except in the case of reimbursements.

Listen to the “Department Of Education Facing Off Against Transgender Insanity” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/newsom-goes-schizophrenic-tulsi-gabbard-banishes-intelligence/id1714879044?i=1000722725174

Subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast Podcast!

The Tony Kinnett Cast on Apple Podcasts

The Tony Kinnett Cast | Podcast on Spotify

The Tony Kinnett Cast | iHeart