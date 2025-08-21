Source: Henk Wallays / Getty

They’re Not Sweat Bees, They’re Hover Flies And They’re Harmless

In Indiana, what many people call “sweat bees” are often actually hover flies, also known as syrphid flies.

These small, black-and-gold insects are frequently mistaken for bees or wasps due to their similar appearance, but they are entirely harmless and cannot sting.

Hover flies are particularly annoying during the summer months as they hover persistently around people, attracted to sweat for its moisture and salts.

Unlike true sweat bees, which are smaller and can sting if provoked, hover flies are beneficial insects.

They are excellent pollinators, feeding on nectar and pollen, and their larvae are natural predators of garden pests like aphids.

In fact, a single hover fly larva can consume up to 400 aphids before maturing into an adult.

While their hovering behavior can be bothersome, hover flies play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and supporting agriculture.

So, the next time one buzzes around you, remember that these tiny, harmless creatures are more helpful than harmful.