President Trump Places Washington DC Under Federal Control
WASHINGTON, D.C.–President Trump is placing Washington, D.C. police under federal control as part of his major crackdown on crime.
Speaking at the White House Monday morning, he said he will “rescue” Washington, D.C., calling Monday its “liberation day.” Trump is activating the National Guard to help local law enforcement as part of his plan and added he will send in the military if needed. He said they will be allowed to do their job “properly.”
The president went on to claim crime numbers in D.C. are worse than places like Baghdad
