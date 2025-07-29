Listen Live
Streaming, Shopping, and AI: Life Online in 2025

Published on July 29, 2025

Whether they’re binge-watching shows, shopping online, or chatting with AI friends, Americans now spend more of their lives plugged in than ever.

Today, the average American spends over 10 hours a day online — and for many teens, that includes building relationships with AI companions instead of real people. Two new surveys reveal just how much internet habits are shifting across age groups.

Phone, hands and man on break in gym to chat on social media, fitness app or internet. Bodybuilding tips, research and athlete with mobile technology reading workout plan for training or exercise
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

A nationwide survey from Optimum shows how adults divide their online time between entertainment and everyday tasks:

  • They spend 5.4 hours browsing, working, shopping, gaming, or checking email and social media.
  • Another 5 hours go to streaming videos or TV shows.
  • 55% stream on TVs, 20% on phones, and 25% on computers or tablets.
  • 80% browse or pay bills online.
  • 73% use social media, 72% shop, 37% do work tasks, and 20% handle schoolwork.

“We were amazed to see how many hours folks are watching, shopping, and browsing online,” said Eric Bruno, a senior vice president at Optimum. He emphasized the growing need for fast, reliable internet in daily life.

Everyday Electricity. Young boy playing video games on his mobile phone at home while phone is charging.
Source: Emilija Milenkovic / Getty

Meanwhile, a Common Sense Media study found that 72% of teens aged 13–17 have used AI companions—digital “friends” designed to talk like real people.

  • 33% turn to AI for social interaction or relationships.
  • 13% chat with AI every day.
  • 31% say AI conversations feel just as satisfying as real ones.
  • 33% prefer to discuss serious topics with AI, and 24% share personal info.
  • Still, 50% say they don’t fully trust these digital companions.

Together, these findings reveal a clear trend: the internet doesn’t just shape how people spend time — it’s also changing how they connect.

