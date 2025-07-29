Streaming, Shopping, and AI: Life Online in 2025
Whether they’re binge-watching shows, shopping online, or chatting with AI friends, Americans now spend more of their lives plugged in than ever.
Today, the average American spends over 10 hours a day online — and for many teens, that includes building relationships with AI companions instead of real people. Two new surveys reveal just how much internet habits are shifting across age groups.
A nationwide survey from Optimum shows how adults divide their online time between entertainment and everyday tasks:
- They spend 5.4 hours browsing, working, shopping, gaming, or checking email and social media.
- Another 5 hours go to streaming videos or TV shows.
- 55% stream on TVs, 20% on phones, and 25% on computers or tablets.
- 80% browse or pay bills online.
- 73% use social media, 72% shop, 37% do work tasks, and 20% handle schoolwork.
“We were amazed to see how many hours folks are watching, shopping, and browsing online,” said Eric Bruno, a senior vice president at Optimum. He emphasized the growing need for fast, reliable internet in daily life.
Meanwhile, a Common Sense Media study found that 72% of teens aged 13–17 have used AI companions—digital “friends” designed to talk like real people.
- 33% turn to AI for social interaction or relationships.
- 13% chat with AI every day.
- 31% say AI conversations feel just as satisfying as real ones.
- 33% prefer to discuss serious topics with AI, and 24% share personal info.
- Still, 50% say they don’t fully trust these digital companions.
Together, these findings reveal a clear trend: the internet doesn’t just shape how people spend time — it’s also changing how they connect.