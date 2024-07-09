Listen Live
Woman Dies in Shooting On Indy’s Northwest Side

Published on July 9, 2024

Police lights

Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Indianapolis on the northwest side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they were told that a woman was shot at the Marathon gas station on West 56th Street at around 1:40 am. That’s in between Georgetown Road and Guion Road.

When they got there, they say they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified her as 21-year-old Tyreana Lanae Terrell. Police think she had been involved in an argument with at least one other person before the shooting happened.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Sara Didandeh at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

