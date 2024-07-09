Beryl Brings Tornado Threat and Heavy Rain to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Tropical depression Beryl, which landed in Texas on Monday, is moving toward us. Tornadoes are likely, and wind speeds could reach up to 100 MPH.

“When you get to those sorts of wind speeds, you can get damage to roofs, trees will come down, power lines can come down, and cars can be lifted,” says Jason Puma with the National Weather Service.

Puma says that when you’re driving home, tornadoes might strike later in the day.

“We are looking for the best chance for severe weather late in the afternoon,” Puma says. “Probably in the timeframe from 5 pm until about 11 pm.”

Tornadoes that might form today won’t be as organized as Hoosiers usually see. Unlike the common supercell tornadoes during severe weather, today’s tornadoes will be less organized but can still cause significant damage.

“Because there’s a lot of shear in the atmosphere, we can expect several kinds of possibilities where we get several cells producing these weak, brief tornadoes as opposed to one big supercell or three big supercells moving across an area,” he says.

If a tornado approaches, seek shelter in a sturdy building, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor away from windows.

If you’re in your car when a tornado approaches, you should pull over and wait until it passes. If the tornado is very close, leave your car and take cover in a ditch.