Listen Live
Local

Beryl Brings Tornado Threat and Heavy Rain to Indiana

If you're in your car when a tornado approaches, you should pull over and wait until it passes

Published on July 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Severe Weather Chances

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Tropical depression Beryl, which landed in Texas on Monday, is moving toward us. Tornadoes are likely, and wind speeds could reach up to 100 MPH.

“When you get to those sorts of wind speeds, you can get damage to roofs, trees will come down, power lines can come down, and cars can be lifted,” says Jason Puma with the National Weather Service.

Puma says that when you’re driving home, tornadoes might strike later in the day.

“We are looking for the best chance for severe weather late in the afternoon,” Puma says. “Probably in the timeframe from 5 pm until about 11 pm.”

Tornadoes that might form today won’t be as organized as Hoosiers usually see. Unlike the common supercell tornadoes during severe weather, today’s tornadoes will be less organized but can still cause significant damage.

“Because there’s a lot of shear in the atmosphere, we can expect several kinds of possibilities where we get several cells producing these weak, brief tornadoes as opposed to one big supercell or three big supercells moving across an area,” he says.

If a tornado approaches, seek shelter in a sturdy building, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor away from windows.

If you’re in your car when a tornado approaches, you should pull over and wait until it passes. If the tornado is very close, leave your car and take cover in a ditch.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Neutral/Nothing Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
NWS Beryl Graphic
Sam Fritz

Beryl Expected to Reach Indiana As Tropical Depression

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Prepares for Tornado Threat from Hurricane Beryl

Image of Missing Terrell Family 5 items
Sascha Nixon

Silver Alert Declared for Missing Hoosier Family

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close