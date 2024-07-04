Poll: Over Half Of Americans Say Biden Unfit For Second Term

WASHINGTON — More than half of Americans in a new poll say President Biden is “not fit” to serve another term in the Oval Office.

The Yahoo News-YouGov survey found 60-percent of respondents said Biden is unfit for another term, while just 24-percent said he is fit and 16-percent said they’re unsure.

Meanwhile, 46-percent said Donald Trump isn’t fit for a second term. The results come nearly a week after Biden’s poor debate performance, in which he stumbled over his words and appeared to lose his train of thought at times.

Biden is apparently struggling to accept the blowback his debate performance has received. That’s according to NBC News, which released a report Wednesday that cites four sources close to the President.

They say Biden is torn between defiance and acceptance of his poor performance, sometimes acknowledging that the blowback may be impossible to overcome, and sometimes acting completely dismissive of the growing calls to walk away from the race.

Two sources say Biden’s family is urging him to make changes to both his staff and his campaign.