IUPD Investigating Possible Rape of Summer Camp Student

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a girl told them that she had been raped in a dorm room during a summer camp program at IU Indianapolis.
Officers learned about the possible rape Tuesday.
At this time, they believe a boy may have raped the girl Saturday. It is not yet clear how old the girl and her possible attacker were.
If you know anything about this, please call campus police at 317-274-2058, or contact Crime Stoppers.
