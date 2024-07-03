ISP: Indianapolis Man Arrested in Morgan County Road Rage Incident

INDIANAPOLIS–State Police have arrested a man from Indianapolis who they believe is responsible for a road rage shooting in Morgan County last Thursday.
It happened on I-70 westbound west of State Road 39. Once detectives got to the scene, they say they found damage on a person’s car, but the driver was okay. No one else was inside it.
“We got good information not only from witnesses, but also from investigative technology that allowed us to identify a person and a vehicle and quickly make an arrest,” said State Police Sergeant John Perrine.
Perrine says they were helped out a lot by technology and witnesses coming forward.
“The traffic cameras were critical in not only helping us identify the vehicle, but also helping us establish a timeline, so we could figure out where the vehicles were and what time it happened,” said Perrine.
Eventually, police say they followed the car they were looking for and tracked it to a gas station. They arrested the driver of it, 18-year-old Damon Watson. Detectives say they found a handgun when they patted Watson down.
Watson was booked on a preliminary charge of attempted murder on Monday July 1.
On July 2, Perrine says they got a search warrant to search the car and they found a large quantity of marijuana vape pen cartridges along with another gun and ammunition.
