Severe Weather Expected Today and on July 4th Holiday

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, severe weather with strong winds is expected to cause damage across the state. Some storms might stay through your 4th of July celebrations.

“The 4th of July is a challenging forecast,” says Randy Bowers of the National Weather Service. “We know we will have thunderstorms in the area for part of the day across portions of the state. Specifically, where the thunderstorms occur and at what time, that’s what we’re still struggling with.”

Bowers says Hoosiers in the southern part of the state can expect rain showers on the morning of July 4th.

“There’s some chance that we may have thunderstorms that organize in Illinois at some point during the morning, and they would move in mid-to-late morning for another round, and that may continue into early afternoon, but the timing on that is uncertain,” says Bowers.

Bowers says there’s a 40-50% chance of thunderstorms during fireworks celebrations on Thursday night.

“Make sure you know the weather conditions,” he says. “In a day like today and tomorrow, it’s important to have a way to get the warnings.”