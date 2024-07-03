Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents And Others Taken Into Custody

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Bryson Muir, who had been missing since mid-June, has been found.

Indiana State Police said the 14-year-old boy was found as they were preparing to raid the property of his parents near Logansport, which is described as a compound affiliated with the Servant Leader’s Foundation.

Both of Bryson’s parents, Daniel and Kristen Muir, have been taken into custody along with several others who were at the compound. Daniel Muir is a former player for the Indianapolis Colts.

State police say Bryson was found and “appeared safe.”

Bryson went missing a couple weeks ago after having visited his grandmother near Cleveland, Ohio. The grandmother had called the cops to report injuries to her grandson and that his mother had picked him up.

When police tracked down and pulled over Bryson’s mother he was nowhere to be found.

Since then Indiana State Police say the Muirs have been less than cooperative with their investigation into Bryson’s disappearance. On Tuesday, Sgt. Steven Glass said the Muirs were only communicating through their family attorney.