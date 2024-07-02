Indianapolis Man Identified as Patoka Lake Drowning Victim

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers have identified a body recovered by DNR divers around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night from Patoka Lake in Orange County.
The body was identified Tuesday as 24-year-old Xavier Richardson from Indianapolis. Autopsy results are pending.
According to Conservation Officers, a swimmer disappeared under the surface of the water near the Painter Creek boat ramp around 6 p.m. Sunday.
-
Hammer & Nigel's Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card
-
Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect
-
New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana
-
CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You're Jewish or Support Israel's Right to Exist
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Three Shot, One Killed in Early Saturday Shooting
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana