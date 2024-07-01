Happy Hour is BACK in Indiana!

After 40 years, happy hour is once again legal in the Hoosier state!

“Happy hour” is a special timeframe that restaurants and bars lower alcohol prices for a limited window in order to get sales up during the slower part of their business hours. The state banned the concept in 1985 in an effort to curb drunk driving.

However, through the years and several studies, the banning of happy hour proved to be less than effective in creating a difference in drunk driving. Due to new research, Governor Holcomb signed House Bill 1086 in March of this year to officially make happy hour legal again as of July 1st (today!)

The new bill allows bars and restaurants to sell drinks at a reduced price for up to four hours a day and 15 hours a week. However, the law prohibits them from selling reduced drinks between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Prior to this, businesses could only have discounts on drinks if the deal ran all day long, not just specific hours.

Candace Anastasio of Huse Culinary told the Hammer and Nigel show bringing happy hour back is not only finically hopeful for local restaurants and bars, but hopeful in getting more support from local government.

“It shows that the state of Indiana is progressing at working with the restaurant business industry and just responsible services as well. I think we’ve shown that is something we pride ourselves on.”

Now the big question: WHERE ARE YOU GOING TO CELEBRATE HAPPY HOUR? St. Elmo, Harry & Izzy’s, a local spot in your neighborhood? Let us know on Facebook or X!