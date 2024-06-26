Listen Live
ISP: Drugs Found and Three Men Arrested in Muncie

Published on June 26, 2024

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind.–Three men in Muncie and a kid were arrested Tuesday afternoon.

State Police say a trooper noticed a silver Ford Ranger truck going too fast on Interstate 69, so he tried to stop the truck, but the driver refused. Police say they had to chase the truck for approximately four miles.

The truck eventually crashed at State Road 332. Four people got out of the truck and ran away. Police say they used a helicopter to search for the four of them with the help of a Daleville Police Department K9.

The three men and the kid were eventually caught and arrested, say investigators. The kid was released into the custody of a relative.

When the police searched the truck, they say they found marijuana, suspected fentanyl pills, and two Glock handguns. The suspected fentanyl was seized and sent to the Indiana State Police Laboratory.

The driver has been identified as 19-year-old Darrion Rae Shaun Hill. He is charged with the following:

-Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony

-Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor

-Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

-Driving While Suspended (Prior) – Class A Misdemeanor

The adult passengers were identified as 24-year-old Adrian Jarell Wright and 28-year-old Marquese Bell. Wright also had six active warrants from Delaware County.

Wright has been charged with the following:

-Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor

-Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

His active warrants were for the following:

-Possession of Methamphetamine, a level 5 Felony

-Criminal Recklessness with a firearm, a level 5 Felony

-Battery Resulting in Injury- person under 14 years old, a level 5 Felony

-Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a level 6 Felony

-Residential Entry, a level 6 Felony

-Possession of Cocaine, a level 6 Felony

Bell is facing the following charges:

-Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor

-Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

