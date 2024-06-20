Heat Dome Traps Hot, Humid Air Over Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A heat dome is trapping hot and humid air over Indiana, and this will continue today and into next week. Forecasters warn that this will lead to poor air quality in the area.

Marcus Bailey from WISH-TV says you can tell the air quality is poor because the air will feel thick.

“We all feel that thick feeling when you walk outside with the high heat and humidity to go along with it,” Bailey says. “You have to use precautions. It’s hard for your body to cool itself using sweating and evaporation.”

Bailey recommends drinking lots of water and staying in a cool, shaded area.

“This is the hottest stretch that we go through, June, July, and August,” he says. “We will go into some ebs and flows. We don’t have a cold front that will come in on Sunday.”

He also says that the relief from the “cold front” will be short-lived, as next week’s forecast predicts another stretch of days with temperatures in the 90s.

“Take lots of breaks and drink lots of clear fluids,” he added.