Listen Live
Local

Heat Dome Traps Hot, Humid Air Over Indiana

He also says that the relief from the "cold front" will be short-lived.

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indy Heat Dome

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — A heat dome is trapping hot and humid air over Indiana, and this will continue today and into next week. Forecasters warn that this will lead to poor air quality in the area.

Marcus Bailey from WISH-TV says you can tell the air quality is poor because the air will feel thick.

“We all feel that thick feeling when you walk outside with the high heat and humidity to go along with it,” Bailey says. “You have to use precautions. It’s hard for your body to cool itself using sweating and evaporation.”

Bailey recommends drinking lots of water and staying in a cool, shaded area.

“This is the hottest stretch that we go through, June, July, and August,” he says. “We will go into some ebs and flows. We don’t have a cold front that will come in on Sunday.”

He also says that the relief from the “cold front” will be short-lived, as next week’s forecast predicts another stretch of days with temperatures in the 90s.

“Take lots of breaks and drink lots of clear fluids,” he added.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Neutral/Nothing Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Watson Joseph and Mirianne Pierre
John Herrick

Police: Indy Couple Accused of Leaving Kids in Hot Car

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Staff

IMPD: Woman Stabbed Multiple Times in Downtown Indianapolis

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Five Men Accused of Kidnapping Hoosier Girl

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Sascha Nixon

Waste Management Worker Killed in “Workplace Accident”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close