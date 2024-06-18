Digging Up Dillinger : New Project By John Dillinger’s Great-Nephew

One of the most fascinating Hoosier folklores in history is that of gangster robber John Dillinger.

John Dillinger was a legendary American gangster during the Great Depression. Born in Indianapolis, calling Mooresville his home, in his lifetime the Dillinger gang was accused of robbing several banks and police stations. He has been depicted through history as a “Robinhood type” with a colorful personality. On his 31st birthday in the summer of 1934, Dillinger was declared America’s first Public Enemy Number One.

Dillinger’s life was legendary, but his death remains a bit of a mystery. It was reported at the time that Dillinger was gunned down in Chicago and died instantly. However, descendants of Dillinger say the man who is buried at Indianapolis’ Crown Hill Cemetery is not their family member.

After years of effort, trying to get Dillinger’s exhumation, the great nephew of John Dillinger is ready to get his family some answers. Travis Thompson along with Joe Melilo are working with a team to investigate what exactly happened to Dillinger, why the FBI is pushing against it, and more.

The podcast, Digging Up Dillinger drops on June 22nd. Check it out on Youtube or TikTok for all the latest updates.

Listen to our full conversation with the hosts of Digging Up Dillinger here: