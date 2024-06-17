Surgeon General Wants Warning Labels For Social Media

The U.S Surgeon General is calling on social media platforms to start using safety warning labels.

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy would like social media companies to start including warning labels. The idea is to specifically help young users’ mental health.

Similar to warning on tobacco and alcohol products, the Surgeon General believes the online warnings could raise awareness for parents about the potential harm of social media. In a New York Times column, Murthy says with congress’ help, they will require social media platforms to take more responsibility for the content on their sites.

“A surgeon general’s warning label, which requires congressional action, would regularly remind parents and adolescent that social media has not been proved safe.”

Murthy says mental health in young Americans has become an “emergency.” Social media platforms, however, are saying it is the parents’ responsibilities to monitor what their kids are looking at.

We’re skeptical a warning label would stop any teen from spending hours on social media apps, but if it gets them to stop putting tide pods in their mouths and jumping on milk crates, that’s a start!