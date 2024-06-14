Supreme Court Strikes Down ‘Bump Stocks’ Ban

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says a federal ban on “bump stocks” is unlawful.
The court ruled Friday that the firearm accessory that allows semi-automatic rifles to fire more quickly can’t be included in a 1934 law banning machine guns.
The decision was 6-3. It strikes down a regulation imposed during the Trump administration.
Despite the ruling, bump stocks remain illegal in 18 states.
The Trump administration banned bump stocks following the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 60 people and injured hundreds.
-
Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years
-
Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond
-
Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect's Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With "Lost" Police Interviews Remain
-
Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
UPDATE: Man Shot at Walmart in Camby Has Died
-
Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection
-
Indy Man Confesses to Murdering His Wife