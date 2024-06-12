President Joe Biden As “The Gibberish Man” Returns

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” – FDR

“ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” – JFK

“….anyway.” – J. Biden.

The American people have long ago lowered their expectations of President Biden. In the past four years we have witnessed falling upstairs, shaking hands with the hair, lots of coughing and mispronunciation, and whispering. Even with help of teleprompters and index cards, slurring and gibberish always ensues.

During a recent campaign rally, we once again were visited by The Gibberish Man himself.

In case you didn’t catch that, we’ve provided the official transcript.

“She know long! She knew suhlongasuhijeruhhnied, our freedom can never be secured.”

Unfortunately, that’s as clear as it gets. Thanks Gibberish Man! Our forefathers would be proud.

