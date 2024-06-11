Former FBI Special Agent Talks Serial Killings Linked To Truckers

A staggering 850 murders are believed to be linked to a solitary breed of predators: long-haul truckers.
Their victims are almost all sex-trafficked women and the murders have occurred all over the country.
Former FBI special agent Frank Figliuzzi decided he had to know more about this phenomenon. He spent a year riding over 2,000 miles in a big-rig to get to know the trucker subculture from the inside. During this time he spent days with sex-trafficked victims and interviewed the top crime analysts at the FBI and state levels.
Frank was the Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI, where he served 25 years as a special agent and directed all espionage investigations across the government. In his current role as a respected national security analyst, he is a regular contributor to NBC News and MSNBC and a sought-after speaker on violence prevention and the threats, both external and internal, facing the United States. He joins Kendall & Casey to discuss his new book, LONG HAUL: Hunting the Highway Serial Killer, in which he highlights notorious cases and aims to understand the victims and what drives long-haul truckers to kill them.
You can listen to the full interview here:
-
The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.
-
Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond
-
Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years
-
Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
-
Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus
-
Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect's Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With "Lost" Police Interviews Remain
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
UPDATE: Man Shot at Walmart in Camby Has Died