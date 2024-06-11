Listen Live
Crime

Former FBI Special Agent Talks Serial Killings Linked To Truckers

Published on June 11, 2024

truck driving in the southwest

Source: franckreporter / Getty

A staggering 850 murders are believed to be linked to a solitary breed of predators: long-haul truckers.

Their victims are almost all sex-trafficked women and the murders have occurred all over the country.

Former FBI special agent Frank Figliuzzi decided he had to know more about this phenomenon. He spent a year riding over 2,000 miles in a big-rig to get to know the trucker subculture from the inside. During this time he spent days with sex-trafficked victims and interviewed the top crime analysts at the FBI and state levels.

Frank was the Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI, where he served 25 years as a special agent and directed all espionage investigations across the government. In his current role as a respected national security analyst, he is a regular contributor to NBC News and MSNBC and a sought-after speaker on violence prevention and the threats, both external and internal, facing the United States. He joins Kendall & Casey to discuss his new book, LONG HAUL: Hunting the Highway Serial Killer, in which he highlights notorious cases and aims to understand the victims and what drives long-haul truckers to kill them.

You can listen to the full interview here:

