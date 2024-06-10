What Should Gun Owners Do to Address this Issue?

Guy Relford’s post on X:
Guy Relford:
“Can we do a better job of locking our guns up when we leave them in our homes or leave them in our cars… to the extent we cut down on bad guys stealing our guns and we cut down on accidental shootings, that takes so much of their support away.”
Listen to the full show here:
