Astronaut Is Going Viral After Giving Patriotic Speech Before Launch

Astronaut Butch Wilmore is touching hearts around the nation after his heartfelt speech to his team goes viral.

Boeing’s Starliner blasted off for the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were launched to join SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.

Prior to liftoff, one of the astronauts, Butch Wilmore took a moment to reflect on the greatest country in the world.

“For everybody listening, just I thought, Suni and I, as we were traveling to the pod, we saw many American flags, and many of you were waving flags at us….That’s what Suni and I have witnessed this last month, each of you displaying what this nation’s forefathers envisioned, a people committed to God, family, and country, a people who use their gifts and talents for the common good, and are passionate and tough.”

Do yourself a favor and take a moment to listen to the full heartfelt moment. In this day of age, it’s a nice reminder to hear the good in humanity.

Listen to the entire speech here: