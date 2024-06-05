Survey: More than 1 in 3 Americans think tipping culture has gotten out of control
According to a new Bankrate survey on tipping culture, 59 percent of Americans view tipping negatively, down from 66 percent in 2023. Check out the survey here.
More people are tipping for restaurant service, hair care, food delivery and ridesharing than in 2023.
35 percent of Americans believe tipping culture has gotten out of control
When compared to last year’s tipping survey, one opinion stands out: tipping culture has gotten increasingly out of control. More than 1 in 3 (35 percent) Americans surveyed in 2024 agreed, compared to 30 percent in 2023.
Pre-entered tip screens are pushing people’s buttons.
Thirty-four percent of Americans are annoyed about the pre-entered tip screens you might see at coffee shops, food trucks and in mobile apps. Further, 25 percent tend to tip less or not at all when presented with a pre-entered tip screen. But 14 percent tend to tip more.
