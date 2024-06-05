Listen Live
Local

Survey: More Than 1 in 3 Americans Think Tipping Culture Has Gotten Out of Control

Survey: More Than 1 in 3 Americans Think Tipping Culture Has Gotten Out of Control

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

 

coffee

Source: Suraiah Musa / Getty

Survey: More than 1 in 3 Americans think tipping culture has gotten out of control

According to a new Bankrate survey on tipping culture, 59 percent of Americans view tipping negatively, down from 66 percent in 2023. Check out the survey here.

More people are tipping for restaurant service, hair care, food delivery and ridesharing than in 2023.

35 percent of Americans believe tipping culture has gotten out of control

When compared to last year’s tipping survey, one opinion stands out: tipping culture has gotten increasingly out of control. More than 1 in 3 (35 percent) Americans surveyed in 2024 agreed, compared to 30 percent in 2023.

Pre-entered tip screens are pushing people’s buttons.

Thirty-four percent of Americans are annoyed about the pre-entered tip screens you might see at coffee shops, food trucks and in mobile apps. Further, 25 percent tend to tip less or not at all when presented with a pre-entered tip screen. But 14 percent tend to tip more.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Camera footage MMA vs. Car Thief
Kurt Darling

Brawl Caught On Camera Between MMA Fighter And Suspected Car Thief

Handcuffed elderly woman
Producer Karl

Joe Biden’s DOJ just sentenced 75 year old grandmother to 2 years in prison for peacefully praying outside an abortion facility.

Herb Baumeister photo
Staff

Herb Baumeister And The Haunting Past Of Fox Hollow Farm

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close