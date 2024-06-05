Joe Biden’s DOJ just sentenced 75 year old grandmother to 2 years in prison for peacefully praying outside an abortion facility.

Tony Katz:

There’s a story about a woman who has been sentenced to jail. She’s 75. And she was sentenced to two years in prison. For protesting. At an abortion clinic, she’s pro-life. Her name is Paulette Harlow… She was sentenced to two years in jail. At the age of 75. She was protesting a. An abortion clinic? Why is that something that makes you go to jail? Did she attack somebody at 75? The judge by the name of Colleen Kollar-Kotelly… said that this 75-year-old was violating abortion seekers civil rights and described what she was doing as violent. Describing the 75-year-old as lacking in kindness and remorse. When the 75-year-old woman’s husband. Spoke before the court about sentencing. Concern that his wife’s declining health. Fear that she might die in prison. The judge commented that she hopes that this woman, Paulette Harlow, will “make an effort to remain alive because that is, after all, a tenant of Harlow’s religion.”

If you were a part of the George Floyd riots, you didn’t go to jail. If you were a part of just stealing from the local store, you don’t go to jail. If you punch people on the street for being Jewish or being women, you don’t go to jail. But you protest at an abortion clinic, you go to jail. When people talk about a weaponized justice system, this is what they’re talking about. If you want to argue that there is nothing you know coordinated about going after this specific person or that specific person, you can make that argument, but I just gave you a list of things that are true. 9,000 people stealing from stores, whether it be in San Francisco or Los Angeles or right here in Indianapolis or across the country. Maybe two of them are prosecuted. But the 75-year-old woman? In front of the abortion clinic, definitely got prosecuted. There wasn’t going to be a question, was there? This is what Americans see. And this has all of us who are rational believing that yes, there is a different standard.

A much different standard. You don’t have any prosecution. For all of the destruction and what was it? Was it UCLA or USC where they destroyed one of the buildings? Or was that Colombia? Ohh, it’s hard to keep up. None. We already know that Dunn Meadow where we know it IU no prosecutions whatsoever. We’ve already been told. But the person opposed to murdering the baby? Two years in jail at the age of 75. Yeah, that’s the problem. And it’s a story that should be told again and again and again.

