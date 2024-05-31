Fever Drop Third in a Row With Loss to Seattle

INDIANAPOLIS—The Seattle Storm used a quick start in both the first and second halves to knock off the Indiana Fever 103-88 Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It’s the third loss in a row for the Fever and it drops their record to 1-8.

The Storm had a 10-0 run in the first quarter and never trailed after that. They also would outscore Indiana 34-18 in the third quarter.

For the Fever, Caitlin Clark scored 20 points and had 9 assists while playing all 40 minutes. Nalyssa Smith led all scorers for Indiana with 23 points.

The Storm had five players in double figures and were led by Jewell Lloyd with 22 points.

The Fever are back in action Saturday at noon against the 2-3 Chicago Sky.