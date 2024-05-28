Tornado Confirmed in Knox County Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in southern Knox County at 9:49pm Sunday. The tornado touched down near Decker and lifted in Monroe City.

The National Weather Service says the tornado had wind speeds up to 112mph and destroyed a pole barn and collapsed a garage. A school bus was also thrown about 20 yards. Several trees were also damaged. No injuries were reported.

Indiana has now had 31 tornadoes confirmed don the year.