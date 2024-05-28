Listen Live
Local

Tornado Confirmed in Knox County Sunday

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Knox County Tornado

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in southern Knox County at 9:49pm Sunday. The tornado touched down near Decker and lifted in Monroe City.

The National Weather Service says the tornado had wind speeds up to 112mph and destroyed a pole barn and collapsed a garage. A school bus was also thrown about 20 yards. Several trees were also damaged. No injuries were reported.

Indiana has now had 31 tornadoes confirmed don the year.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Image of CookiePlug Products
Sascha Nixon

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

The logo for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is seen on a...
Staff

Cracker Barrel CEO Says They Are Due For Some Major Changes

Businesswoman utilizes a tablet to check cybersecurity, back up and store critical data.
Ryan Hedrick

Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Operations, Morale Affected by Cyber Attack

The house on LaSalle Street where three men died in 1971. It is white and typical, with a porch.
Chris Davis

The LaSalle Street Murders Solved? A Case for the Case

Police lights
Donnie Burgess

Carjacking Suspect Shot By IMPD, Later Died at Hospital

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close