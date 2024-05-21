Listen Live
Tony Stewart Turns 53

Published on May 20, 2024

Tonight on Beyond the Bricks, we look at famous driver birthdays today. We hear first form Dario Franchitti and his amazing racing career at IMS. We hear audio from his first win in 2007, his second win in 2010, and his final win in 2012. All of which ended under caution. We hear about his love of Jim Clark, and racing history. We also hear a Dario Lucky Charms ad. 

In the second half of the show, we hear about Bob Sweikert. We hear Sweikert’s Indy 500 win in 1955, and the tragic nature around his win, a win that was overshadowed by Bill Vukovich’s death during the race. We hear the victory lane interview with Sweikert, and hear his asking about the crash and who got hurt during the victory lane interview. Mike talks about Charlie Brockman and kissing. We also hear an interview with Tom Carnegie and Bob Sweikert. 

In the final segment of the show, we talk about Tony Stewart. Stewart’s birthday is in May, and we hear a pre-race interview with Stewart in 1996. Stewart talks about his grass roots upbringing, his thoughts on the upcoming race, and more. 

The post Tony Stewart Turns 53 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

