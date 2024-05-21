Celebrating Pacers Big Win Against Knicks with A.I Rick Carlisle

What a great weekend to see Knicks fans lose!

The Pacers made Madison Square Garden their own after a 130-109 semifinals win over the Knicks. The win means the Indiana Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014!

Our boys also set a few records Sunday. The Pacers set an NBA Playoff record for points made in a first quarter of Game 7 (with 39 points.) Plus, the team was the first to score 70+ points in the first half of a road Game 7.

In order to celebrate the big win, we asked the head coach to stop by the show for a few words about the victory. Unfortunately, the real Rick Carlisle was unavailable, but lucky for us A.I Coach Rick Carlisle made the time!

Check out what A.I Coach Carlisle has to say about the Pacers win and more importantly what he thinks about the Knicks…

Game 1 against Celtics is Tuesday, 5/21 at 8pm/EST.