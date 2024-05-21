Listen Live
Entertainment

Celebrating Pacers Big Win Against Knicks with A.I Rick Carlisle

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

What a great weekend to see Knicks fans lose!

The Pacers made Madison Square Garden their own after a 130-109 semifinals win over the Knicks. The win means the Indiana Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014!

Our boys also set a few records Sunday. The Pacers set an NBA Playoff record for points made in a first quarter of Game 7 (with 39 points.) Plus, the team was the first to score 70+ points in the first half of a road Game 7.

In order to celebrate the big win, we asked the head coach to stop by the show for a few words about the victory. Unfortunately, the real Rick Carlisle was unavailable, but lucky for us A.I Coach Rick Carlisle made the time!

Check out what A.I Coach Carlisle has to say about the Pacers win and more importantly what he thinks about the Knicks…

Game 1 against Celtics is Tuesday, 5/21 at 8pm/EST.

RELATED TAGS

Editorial - Weird/Viral News Local News - Sports

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Shooting on Indy' Southeast Side
Ryan Hedrick

Man Shot at Busy Fountain Square Intersection

Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

Lawmakers And Presidential Candidates Attend NAACP National Convention 5 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/17/24: Joe Biden lifetime member of NAACP? Does RFK Jr need the debate? Trump Allies Draw Up Plans for Unprecedented Immigration Crackdown, Most Stolen Cars

Delphi Judge Fran Gull
Donnie Burgess

Delphi Judge Cancels All Hearings, Will Now Have to Decide Her Own Fate

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close