Indy Keeps Heating Up, Severe Weather Possible This Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunshine returns today, and warmer temperatures continue across the Ohio Valley. Tonight, a few storms will move into the state but stay well northwest of Indianapolis and weaken overnight.

Another hot day is expected on Tuesday before a cold front arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, bringing rain showers and a few storms. Some of those storms could be severe.

“The biggest threat right now could be damaging winds,” said National Weather Service Alex McGinnis. “Winds that could be marginally strong to severe. You always worry about power lines or trees coming down.”

As for race day at the Indianapolis 500 this weekend, forecasters don’t see anything that could pose a threat, but they will have more definitive data in the next few days.

“After this system passes through on Wednesday, we will have to keep our eyes on what should run run-of-the-mill thunderstorms, but we will have to keep our eyes on that,” McGinnis added.

Downtown temperatures are expected to hit 88° around 4 p.m., close to the record high of 90° set in 1977, 1941, and 1921.