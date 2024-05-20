Listen Live
Local

Indy Keeps Heating Up, Severe Weather Possible This Week

Downtown temperatures are expected to hit 88° around 4 p.m.

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Severe Weather Chances

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunshine returns today, and warmer temperatures continue across the Ohio Valley. Tonight, a few storms will move into the state but stay well northwest of Indianapolis and weaken overnight.

Another hot day is expected on Tuesday before a cold front arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, bringing rain showers and a few storms. Some of those storms could be severe.

“The biggest threat right now could be damaging winds,” said National Weather Service Alex McGinnis. “Winds that could be marginally strong to severe. You always worry about power lines or trees coming down.”

As for race day at the Indianapolis 500 this weekend, forecasters don’t see anything that could pose a threat, but they will have more definitive data in the next few days.

“After this system passes through on Wednesday, we will have to keep our eyes on what should run run-of-the-mill thunderstorms, but we will have to keep our eyes on that,” McGinnis added.

Downtown temperatures are expected to hit 88° around 4 p.m., close to the record high of 90° set in 1977, 1941, and 1921.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Shooting on Indy' Southeast Side
Ryan Hedrick

Man Shot at Busy Fountain Square Intersection

Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

Helicopter Carrying Iran President Reportedly Crashes Near Azerbaijan
24/7 News Source

UPDATE: Iranian President Killed in Crash

Scott McLaughlin during Indy 500 qualifying
Kurt Darling

Penskes Stare At The Pole, Four Others Stare At Being Bumped

Lawmakers And Presidential Candidates Attend NAACP National Convention 5 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/17/24: Joe Biden lifetime member of NAACP? Does RFK Jr need the debate? Trump Allies Draw Up Plans for Unprecedented Immigration Crackdown, Most Stolen Cars

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close