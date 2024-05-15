Netflix to Air NFL Christmas Day Games Live in 3 Season Streaming Deal

LOS GATOS, Calif. — If you enjoy kicking back on Christmas Day and watching the NFL, you won’t be going to any traditional television station. You’ll have to fire up your Netflix account.

In a press release Wednesday, Netflix announced it has signed a three-season streaming deal with the National Football League. Each of the NFL’s two Christmas Day games will be streamed live on Netflix this year, with at least one game available during years two and three of the deal.

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria in the press release, “there are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution in Wednesday’s press release, “the NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”

The NFL will announce its full 2024 schedule tonight at 8 o’clock eastern, which means you won’t have to wait long to find out what games are Netflix and chilling this year.

Netflix has slowly transitioned into the live streaming industry with events like the Tom Brady roast, a John Mulaney comedy special, and the July boxing match featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Earlier this year, Netflix announced a five-billion-dollar, multi-year streaming deal with WWE to broadcast Monday Night RAW live each week beginning January of 2025.