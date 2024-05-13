$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind.—There was a $50,000 winning Hoosier Lottery ticket bought Saturday at a gas station in Fort Wayne.

The Hoosier Lottery says it was bought at Lassus Handy Dandy #38 on North Anthony Boulevard.

The winning numbers were 3, 6, 39, 49, and 67. The Powerball was 21. This ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball.

The Powerball for Monday night’s drawing is an estimated $47 million.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.