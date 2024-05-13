$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind.—There was a $50,000 winning Hoosier Lottery ticket bought Saturday at a gas station in Fort Wayne.
The Hoosier Lottery says it was bought at Lassus Handy Dandy #38 on North Anthony Boulevard.
The winning numbers were 3, 6, 39, 49, and 67. The Powerball was 21. This ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball.
The Powerball for Monday night’s drawing is an estimated $47 million.
Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.
-
Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark
-
Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!
-
Kroger Offering Discount for 'Senior Shoppers' Wednesday
-
Total lack of leadership by Eric Holcomb will be his legacy
-
Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot
-
Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana