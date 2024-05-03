Pacers Beat Bucks, Get First Playoff Series Win Since 2014

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Pacers won their first playoff series in 10 years Thursday night by knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 120-98.
Indiana finished with six players in double figures. They were led by Obi Toppin who had 21 points off the bench. TJ McConnell scored 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting.
The Pacers bench outscored the Bucks bench 50-10. They shot 54% from the field while Milwaukee hit 42% of its shots.
