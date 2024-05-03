Listen Live
Sports

Pacers Beat Bucks, Get First Playoff Series Win Since 2014

Published on May 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Pacers won their first playoff series in 10 years Thursday night by knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 120-98.

Indiana finished with six players in double figures. They were led by Obi Toppin who had 21 points off the bench. TJ McConnell scored 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting.

The Pacers bench outscored the Bucks bench 50-10. They shot 54% from the field while Milwaukee hit 42% of its shots.

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has done damage to the city of Indianapolis

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Donnie Burgess

Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot

Wes Woodward

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Road Rage Shooting Pond
John Herrick

ISP: Road Rage Incident, Person Dies on Indy’s South Side

Water Rescue in Hamilton County 4 items
John Herrick

Driver Rescued from Submerged Car in Hamilton County

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close