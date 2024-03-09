Indiana Mom Dies After “Medical Emergency” on Flight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating – and a family is hoping for more answers – after an Indiana woman died following a flight from the Dominican Republic last Wednesday.
Officers think 41-year-old mother Stefanie Smith experienced a “medical emergency” on a flight to Charlotte. Her boyfriend noticed that her eyes had rolled back into her head, and she had started convulsing.
The Americans Airline plane made an emergency landing in Turks and Caicos, and Smith was taken to a hospital, but she did not survive.
It is still not clear exactly what happened, but a Facebook message posted by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force noted that “a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.”
Smith’s body is still on the island. Her family is hoping to have it returned soon.
