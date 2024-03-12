Listen Live
Did Donald Trump Stumble onto the Third Rail?

Published on March 12, 2024

Did Donald Trump Stumble onto the Third Rail while talking about Entitlement Reform? 

Donald Trump stumbles onto the third rail: Social Security reform (msn.com)

Tony Katz dissection of the discussion is today’s Popcorn Moment:

Katz:

Is anyone going to discuss that Social Security ‘as is’ in today’s landscape cannot continue? No one wants to address that people are living longer, you’re offering it up to more people, and you have a shrinking number of people contributing to that pool of dollars. This is an untenable situation. 

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

